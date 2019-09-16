‘Antiques in Waverly’ set for Sept. 28, 29 at Waverly Community House

Christopher Glinton, left, and Paul Daugevelo of Ros-Al Events, are back once again with the Fall Antiques Show at the Waverly Community House. - Submitted photo

WAVERLY — Christopher Glinton and Paul Daugevelo of Ros-Al Events are back once again with the Fall Antiques Show at the Waverly Community House.

“Antiques in Waverly” is a two-day event featuring the very best in antiques from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and New England. The show takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29 at the Waverly Community House, 115 N. Abington Road. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Among the vendors you will see at the show are Theresa Wilkinson Antiques (Freeland,), Pat Kern Antiques (Factoryville,), Kimberly Shafer Antiques (Clarks Summit,), Nancy Kintner Antiques (Forkston Township,), Janet Taylor Antiques (Waverly,) Lyle Turner (Mountaintop,), Kalil Kaba Antiques (Bronx, NY), Sassy Albert Soaps (Tunkhannock), John Walthers Antiques (South Ergmont, MA), Bella Soeurs Le Shoppe (Carbondale), Helena Hughes (New York), Eileen Custer (Harrisurg), Ros-Al Antiques (Forest City,), James Finger (Scranton), Nabi Oriental Rugs (Happauge NY), Country Dawn (South Canaan), Dale and Debby Metz (Easton), Julie’s Antiques (New York) and more.

Bring in your own antique or collectible and have it appraised by Maggie Winchester who will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. “Antiques in Waverly” includes a Walking Tour of Waverly on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. The tour will begin at The Comm front door and is free for show ticketholders.

While you’re at the show, take a few minutes to visit The Comm Archives on display in the lobby.

For more information, contact Ros-Al Events at 570-960-2754 or log onto www.rosalfloral.com

Light fare will be served each day.

Tickets are $6 and are good for both days of the show. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Waverly Community House.

