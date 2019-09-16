RANSOM TWP. — At the Sept. 9 supervisors meeting, chairman Dennis Macheska announced that Ransom Park on Main Street is now open and renovations are finished. He announced the total cost for the renovation is $132,345.

“What saved us a little bit was Alliance Landfill roughly about $40,000 for the stone they donated for the bank and the creek,” he said. “We do have a letter we’re going to send, thanking them for that.”

Macheska mentioned the walking track is better, wider andvery nice.

In his roadwork update, supervisor Dave Bird announced the lines on the renovated roads are currently being painted.

“We’re still doing some roadside mowing,” he said. “We’re down to PennDOT roads now. We probably have four roads left.”

Bird also announced Lackawanna County Recycling Center wants to go back to dual stream recycling. He said he called John Hambrose (community relations coordinator at Alliance Landfill), who told him Ransom Twp. can still do single stream recycling. He said Ransom’s recycling products go to Apex Recycling & Disposal.

“For right now, we’re good,” Bird said. “John Hambrose is going to keep track of it because if they’re (other municipalities) doing it (dual stream recycling), they’re going to push everybody else to do it. Ours goes and gets sorted down the line, so for now, we’re OK with the recycling the way we’re doing it.”

In other business, secretary/treasurer Jo Ann Pane said she received paperwork for the trustees of Pennsylvania Municipalities Retirement Plan, a municipal obligation that supervisors need to do every year. The supervisors signed it after the meeting.

In his treasury report, Macheska announced the general fund is $721,973.60 and the liquid fuels fund is $1,163,217.92 ($986,000 in 6-month CD). He said recycling for August totaled 5.35 tons. This month’s recycling date will be Sept. 20.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_walking-trails.jpg

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal