DALTON — At the Sept. 12 borough council meeting, president Bill Montgomery announced he is retiring from the council.

“As a resident of Dalton Borough for over 50 years, is has been my honor to work for the betterment of our community,” Montgomery said. “I have mixed emotions as I leave my official office and announce my retirement. We have had some good times and some bad times. They were mostly good.”

Montgomery passed the gavel to Councilman Bill Brandt and thanked the council for the opportunity to be a part of the community.

In other business, Mayor Aaron Holzman swore in new Dalton police officer Wanda Crespo, of Dickson City.

In his public works report, Brandt said he is looking for a location for the new salt shed.

“In the meantime, we are going to be able to share hopefully the salt shed that Waverly Township has up here,” he said. “So that’s going to cover us for the winter.”

In his planning/zoning report, Councilman Eric Johnson mentioned he had a meeting with Environmental Planning & Design, the company working with zoning updates for Dalton, to discuss and review potential land uses for the borough and what zoning districts would be most appropriate.

“We walked through that pretty extensively to try to hone in on what we can do here in the borough to make our zoning appropriate, flexible, and to make it better than it currently is,” Johnson said.

In his solicitor’s report, Frank Bolock announced he is rewriting the bid specifications for the municipal waste/recycling removal.

“The final review and approval of the bid specification by council (is) to happen before Oct. 11,” he said.

Bolock said the legal notice regarding the request for bids will be placed Monday, Oct. 14 and Monday, Oct. 21 and the bid specifications will be on Tuesday, Oct. 15, a mandatory pre-bid conference will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 and opening of bids will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Gavel.jpg

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal