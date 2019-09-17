WAVERLY — A new exhibit at the Waverly Small Works Gallery inside the Waverly Community House displays depictions of the American West created by artist/teacher David Walsh, who specializes in landscape oil paintings and pencil drawings. The public was able to view the works during an opening reception of the exhibit called Works by David Walsh held Sept. 13.

Walsh’s artworks have been made from his trips to the Grand Canyon and Yosemite National Park last year with support from the F. Lammot Belin Arts Foundation Scholarship, which offered him a grant for his travels out west.

“The proposal for the Belin scholarship was to really do a lot of large paintings,” Walsh said.

During the interview process, he showed older paintings and drawings of the Pacific Northwest and the East Coast and talked about how his landscape art was inspired by his walk through the Appalachian Trail in 2011.

“I walked from Georgia to Maine,” he said. “It was like a five-mile trip that really sparked my interest of landscape in nature in America.”

During the opening reception, Walsh gave an Artist Talk presentation about larger, scenic drawings and paintings he made during his voyage in the American West.

He revealed his artworks featured in the AFA Gallery in downtown Scranton, including three large-scale paintings, two small paintings and two graphite drawings. His painting called “Grizzly Giant” features the giant sequoias of the Mariposa Grove at Yosemite. He also showed his painting of an aerial view of the Grand Canyon called “South Rim” and talked about how he mapped the infrastructure of the visitor center of the South Rim Complex.

“(I was) trying to get the totality of not only the epicness of the canyon but also the epicness of the infrastructure,” he said.

When asked where he stood to see that view, Walsh admitted he didn’t actually view the landscape from an aerial standpoint. He explained that when he was taking photographs from the ground, he created an image from his mind to encompass how he wanted to represent the location.

“Frequently, these things are based on the histories I am reading and tie that to an image,” he said. “I was using archive materials from the National Park Library. I was using my photographs. I was using maps. You can’t stand in one place and see that. You sort of need to invent it.”

Walsh then showed his painting called “Wildfire Haze at Wawona Hotel,” which is displayed at Waverly Small Works Gallery and said that, when he was at the hotel, there was a wildfire at Yosemite, which caused a haze.

“The haze often made it look like a really beautiful sunset,” he said. “So that violence of that sort of beautiful aesthetic really challenged my conceptions of what was beautiful and what was not violent with what was violent.”

Walsh talked about his painting “Those Who Kill (Yosemite Valley),” explaining it is a combination of raw information in one painting based on pictures from landscape artists Ansel Adams and Albert Bierstadt.

“I am thinking ‘How do I map all this information into one painting?’” he said. “So, it goes through many renditions. I originally started thinking about the composition when I was there because when you’re going through Yosemite Valley or you’re traveling through it, like the cliff sides. I was like ‘what if I made a painting that flattened all the stuff?’ Instead of making a painting with a lot of deep space, I actually made something that flattened the picturesque views.”

When asked what drew him to the American West, Walsh replied if there was a grand tour of America, it would include Yosemite Valley and the Grand Canyon.

“The way that landscape imagery has been created through time in America has a really deep connection to Yosemite Valley.”

Born in Scranton, Walsh currently lives and teaches in Philadelphia. He received his BFA (bachelors of fine arts) at Tyler School of Art and his MFA (Masters of fine arts) at Yale University. Besides the Belin grant, he has received other awards, including the Barry Schactman Scholarship from Yale School of Art in 2015 and the Painting Faculty Award at the Tyler School of Art in 2010.

Walsh teaches painting and drawing at Tyler School of Art, Villanova University and Harcum College.

Landscape artist David Walsh with one of his paintings, 'Wildfire Haze from Wawona Hotel,' at the Waverly Small Works Gallery. David Walsh's painting called 'South Rim (Grand Canyon)' is shown in a sideshow presentation. David Walsh's painting called 'Those Who Kill (Yosemite Valley)' is featured in a sideshow presentation.

Dave Walsh opens new exhibit at Waverly Small Works Gallery

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal