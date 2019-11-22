We hear you loud and clearly. We have brought Broadway musicals to the Dietrich screen and you have shown us that you would like to see more.

The last Broadway musical on our screen was “A Night with Janis Joplin.” It was an amazing tour de force for Mary Bridget Davies with her portrayal of the life and influences of Janis Joplin.

After the screened performance, Viola Henning expressed my exact thoughts. “She was so believable as Janis, not only musically, but also with the exact dramatic movements that some of us remember so well.” She was backed up by a stellar foursome, portraying singers who influenced her along the way. Bessie Smith, Odetta, Nina Simone, and Aretha Franklin all came to life on screen, an amazing performance in every way, and you have let us know that you would like to see more.

An entirely different theatre experience is coming up on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Our Golden Days of Radio Players Performance is in rehearsal as I write this column. This is one of my favorite evenings of the year. The 1940s come alive on our stage when 15 radio players, dressed in 1940s costumes, bring 1940s and 1950s radio plays to life.

This year, Esther Harmatz, director and sound effects Engineer, has chosen three short, lighthearted plays for her troupe: a George Burns and Gracie Allen New Year’s Eve Party episode, a Jack Benny Christmas Show, and a new character and episode of a Candy Matson, female detective, a Jack Frost episode. Vocal Accord, our favorite barbershop quartet, will sing pre-show holiday songs, and after the show all are invited to a reception with celebratory cake. A perfect and free evening for all. Tickets are available at the door.

The very next day on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1 and 7 p.m., the Dietrich’s free Film Favorite is “Polar Express,” the favorite storybook, narrated by Tom Hanks. It is the story of a young boy and his adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas. Thank you, Nimble Hill Winery and Brewery for your sponsorship of this free film.

Christmas in Our Hometown is returning Dec. 6 and 7. There will be free showings of “Scooby-Doo Christmas” at the Dietrich at 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. with free popcorn sponsored by Ace-Robbins and things to see and do all over historic downtown Tunkhannock.

Do you like to bake cookies? Calling all bakers! Bring your favorite homemade cookies to the Dietrich Theater on Thursday, Dec. 5 or Friday, Dec. 6 for the famous Dietrich Cookie Walk. All proceeds of the sale benefit children’s programming at the Dietrich.

To further put you in a holiday mood, bring your children and grandchildren to the Holiday Workshop on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Everything is free thanks to Ace-Robbins, Inc. This is a morning of cookie decorating, holiday crafts, singing, and balloon lady creations.

For information about any holiday events at the Dietrich, call 570-996-1500.

