CLARKS SUMMIT — Equines For Freedom (EFF) is the recipient of a $3,500 donation from Eagle Cleaners.

Eagle Cleaners has been honoring veterans and donating to EFF for the past three years on Veterans Day by donating all income from store open to close, while offering veterans a 25% discount.

This year’s donation was the biggest, bringing the three-year total to $9,500.

“It is just a small gesture on our part to say thank you to our veterans for serving our country. Also, the sales will help Equines for Freedom treat our veterans and first responders at no charge to those who have served and are serving,” said Buddy and Kathy Croft, owners of Eagle Cleaners.

The Mission of Equines For Freedom is to provide equine-assisted PTSD treatment to current and former U.S. service members and first responders regardless of the source of their trauma or their characterization of service, at no charge to the service member.

Individuals interested in learning more about this event or Equines For Freedom can visit their webpage at www.equinesforfreedom.org, or call 570-665-2483.