CLARKS GREEN — Servant Church of the Abingtons, formerly Clarks Green Assembly of God, will keep the tradition of bringing the true meaning of Christmas to life with its annual Live Nativity of the Abingtons. The grounds of Servant Church will resemble Jesus’ birthplace of Bethlehem as church members perform the story of the Nativity on the weekend of Dec. 6-8.

With more dialogue, the performance will be about three to five minutes longer than in previous years and will include two new songs. The alpacas, which will be brought by Don and Kathleen Hines of Sunshine Farms in New Milford, will look more like camels this year.

The dancing angels will do a dance choreographed by church member Sarah Jayne. The angels are played by Racquel Rodean, Ana Rivera, Ayana Rivera, Leilanni Pena and Amberli Reeves.

There will be new accommodations which will help make the program a more convenient experience for the audience. Headsets will be given so people can hear the dialogue from anywhere in the audience. Four more bleachers will provide additional seating.

After the performance, audience members are welcome inside the church to warm up with hot chocolate, hot cider and live music played on the piano.

“This year, we are stressing the hospitality,” said lead pastor Dan Miller. “We’re going to have the best cookies. It’s really nice. It’s always nice, but we’re going to do it even nicer this year.”

There will be homemade cookies brought by church members, but some will be made at the church so the aroma of warm cookies will fill the lobby and cafeteria. Fresh ground coffee will be served from the lobby’s new coffee stand called He Brews. There will also be signups for giveaways.

Audience members, who come early before the performance, are welcome to stay warm waiting inside the church.

Next year, this event will have its name changed to Nativity Live.

“That speaks more of a production,” said Miller. “It’s a live drama set to music.”

Live Nativity of the Abingtons has been performed for about 20 years, having started as a static live nativity. About five years ago, it became more of a performance. Miller, who used to be a pastor at Back Mountain Harvest Assembly, brought this tradition to Clarks Green.

Bruce Leach, who is directing the production, will again play the angel Gabriel while Jordan Stritchfield and Madelyn Taylor will play Joseph and Mary.

Despite the changes, the message behind the Live Nativity of the Abingtons remains the same.

“God gave us the greatest message and greatest event in human history,” said Miller. “And it was a free gift to us, so we can offer a free gift to the community. It’s our Christmas gift back.”

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal

IF YOU GO … Live Nativity of the Abingtons Servant Church of the Abingtons Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 6 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 6 p.m. Warm attire is advised.