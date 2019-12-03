Program to address changing flood risks

SCRANTON — Residents of Lackawanna County are invited to attend a public Flood-Ready Open House hosted by the Lackawanna County Flood Risk Coalition (LCFRC), with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to learn about changing flood risks as the County prepares for updated flood maps which will become effective in summer 2020.
The Open House will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Albright Memorial Library, 500 Vine St.
The goal of the Open House is to inform property owners and the community of how their flood risk will change when new Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) go into effect. The change to the flood maps will impact over 2,000 property owners, who may see an increase or decrease in flood risk to their properties. Properties in flood prone areas may have additional land use regulations and may be required to purchase flood insurance if they have a federally-backed mortgage. Residents can look up their properties on the draft Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) by visiting lackawannacounty.org/floodrisk.
Representatives from FEMA as well as members of the LCFRC, which includes more than 20 community members from local, county and state organizations, will be present at the Open House to meet one-on-one with attendees to discuss flood risk, flood insurance, and ways to mitigate future disasters. The LCFRC was established in April 2018 to ensure that communities throughout Lackawanna County understand the upcoming map changes and use this new information to take action to reduce future risk.
To RSVP for the Open House, log onto https://www.facebook.com/events/2680383625344265/. Registration is encouraged, but not mandatory.