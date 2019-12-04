Holiday Window Decorating Showcase begins Dec. 6 in Scranton

The flags waved, and the race cars were off last Wednesday evening at the Heritage Baptist Church Awana Club’s Grand Prix.

More than 50 children and their parents and other family members were present for the spirited event, with cars of all colors and creative designs racing down a metal speedway.

Rich Benedict Awana game director said, “Every year we have a Grand Prix which is one of the highlights for the clubbers. They make little cars out of kits. It’s the same thing the Boy Scouts use. We have a special track brought in by somebody who travels around the state and even to New York. It keeps track of everything including time, and it has four lanes.”

Benedict explained how the kids love to design their cars, and they build their cars for speed and design. At the end of the event trophies were handed out.

According to Awana Director John Antolick it’s a fun event that they’ve been doing for close to twenty-years.

“It’as an opportunity for the kids to work with their moms and dads cutting out the car and building it and painting it. It brings them together,” Antolick said.

“We get kits – it’s just a block of wood, four plastic wheels and four metal axles.

They buy those for three dollars. We get them from Awana corporate and sell them for basically what it cost us.”

One contestant, Molly Nietz, said, “My dad helped me shape my car and sand it down. I’m racing because it is fun to race and maybe get a trophy. I like the event because you get to cheer everyone on. Even if you don’t get a trophy, it’s okay because I can cheer other friends on and be happy for them.”

Another young contestant, Annalese Wright, pointed out how she likes to see how her friends designed their cars.

Winners in the five divisions included: Sparks (K-2nd grade) for speed, Eli Bishop won first place followed by Adley Burchell and Chase Kelly. For design and also Sparks (K-2nd grade) first place went to Evie Raven. Claire Rowlands and Nora Penley took second and third place. First place for T&T (3rd/4th grade) speed was won by Isaac Bishop with Querida Gonzalez and Ryleigh Kelly right behind him in second and third place.

Same group for design included Bella Kop in first followed by Cameron Miller with Cadence Miller placing third.

In the parents only division and for speed Phillip Bishop won first place.

Awana is a community outreach that meets every Wednesday from 6:30-8:15 p.m. The club is for kids K thru 4th grade from anywhere in NEPA. Kids don’t have to have a church to join. It’s a program open to every child. After a break for Christmas starting on Dec. 19, the club will resume meeting on Jan. 8.

Antolick said, “January marks our midpoint and is a great time for new kids to join in the fun. Each night has a game time, plus a time devoted to Bible lessons and Bible verse memory. Theme nights rotate between large scale fun events like Grand Prix and serving others in our community like Christmas caroling at Elan Gardens on Dec. 18.”

For more information email the director at johnantolick@gmail.com, or call 570-561-6944.

Johnmark Storey watches as the cars cross the finish line. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ112719GRANDPRIX1.jpg Johnmark Storey watches as the cars cross the finish line. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Children from the Heritage Baptist Church look as the cars cross the finish line during the Grand Prix races. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ112719GRANDPRIX2.jpg Children from the Heritage Baptist Church look as the cars cross the finish line during the Grand Prix races. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Cars for the Grand Prix races https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ112719GRANDPRIX3.jpg Cars for the Grand Prix races Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Cars get ready to race during the Grand Prix races at Heritage Baptist Church. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ112719GRANDPRIX4.jpg Cars get ready to race during the Grand Prix races at Heritage Baptist Church. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal The Grand Prix races took place at Heritage Baptist Church on Nov. 20. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ112719GRANDPRIX5.jpg The Grand Prix races took place at Heritage Baptist Church on Nov. 20. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal

Heritage Baptist Church Awana Club hosts Grand Prix

By Kelly McDonough For Abington Journal