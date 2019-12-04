Holiday Window Decorating Showcase begins Dec. 6 in Scranton

SCRANTON — Sparked with creativity and plenty of holiday cheer, Downtown Scranton business and property owners are preparing for the annual Holiday Window Decorating Showcase on display Dec. 6 through Jan. 3, 2020. More than 50 storefronts will be featured in this year’s competition.
A secret panel of judges will award prizes in the following categories, many of which are new to this year’s contest: Unique, Traditional/Old-Fashioned, Most Retro, Most Whimsical, Most Festive, Best Use of Greens, Best Use of Recycled Materials, Most Childlike, Most Innovative, Most Glamorous/Bling, Best Use of Lights, Most Modern, Best Display of the Spirit of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and Most Scrantastic.
Where to Find Holiday Windows
Linden Street
Duffy’s Accessories, 218 Linden St.
Electric City Escape, 507 Linden St.
Café West, 535 Linden St.
Lavish Body & Home, 600 Linden St.
North Washington Avenue
The Garden, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Raintree, 116 N. Washington Ave.
Steamtown Hot Yoga, 121 N. Washington Ave.
Over The Moon, 123 N. Washington Ave.
Sew Smart Fabrics, Inc., 126 N. Washington Ave.
New Laundry, 127 N. Washington Ave.
People’s Security Bank, 150 N. Washington Ave.
Terra Preta Prime, 301 N. Washington Ave.
Pizza by Pappas, 303 N Washington Ave.
Comics on the Green, 307 N. Washington Ave.
Abe’s Deli, 326 N. Washington Ave.
Posh @ The Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave.
Adams Avenue
Yoga West, 311 Adams Ave.
Tammy’s Stained Glass Treasures, 348 Adams Ave.
Spruce Street
NOTE Fragrances, 401 Spruce St.
Amendolaro, 410 Spruce St.
Tom Grudis Optical and The Bare Accessories, 424 Spruce St.
Burlap and Bourbon, 530 Spruce St.
Freedlove, 532 Spruce St.
Northern Light Espresso Bar, 536 Spruce St.
Salon A Go Go, 544 Spruce St.
The Beauty Mark Boutique, 546 Spruce S.
Wyoming Avenue
The Pink Pedal, 222 Wyoming Av.
CaPAA (Creative and Performing Arts Academy), 222 Wyoming Ave.
Franklin Avenue
Veloce Scranton, 120 Franklin Ave.
The Color Bar, 134 Franklin Ave.
Penn Avenue
The Wandering Hen Cafe and Market, 305 Penn Ave.
Peculiar Slurp, 307 Penn Ave.
The Giving Tree Wellness Center, 311 Penn Ave.
Electric City Bakehouse, 314 Penn Ave.
AV Restaurant, 320 Penn Ave.
RD Blow Dry Bar, 324 Penn Ave.
The Daisy Collective, 328 Penn Ave.
Mifflin Avenue
Duffy Jewelers, 250 Mifflin Ave.
Bogart Court
Trinity Studio & Gallery, 511 Bogart Court
Lackawanna Avenue
The Marketplace at Steamtown, 300 Lackawanna Av.
Alexander’s Salon and Spa, 431 Lackawanna Ave.
Coney Island Lunch, 515 Lackawanna Ave.
8 Count Dancewear, 534 Lackawanna Ave.