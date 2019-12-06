CLARKS SUMMIT — In lieu of going out Christmas shopping, residents of Abington Manor were able to get items while staying inside the place. This is thanks to Our Lady of Snows Women’s Guild, who set up the 2nd annual Christmas Boutique on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The ladies from this organization brought gifts such as perfumes and jewelry for residents to either keep for themselves or give their loved ones. “The women’s guild tries to do charity projects,” said member Jeanne Samer. “And this is what we have picked out to help people that can’t get out.”

“We want smiling faces, ” added member Nancy Connors.

The residents enjoyed light refreshments. The guild also provided cake for residents to enjoy in the dining room, where the boutique took place while the manor provided drinks. The members of the guild love doing the boutique for the residents.

“We love doing this because they (residents) smile,” said Connors. “They get to at least communicate with people from the other communities. The power of a smile is very important to us.”

“We want to give them (residents) a little cheer,” added Samer.

Members of Our Lady of Snows Women’s Guild are seen from left: Bonnie Sherman, president, Nancy Connors, and Jeanne Samer. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191121_154722-1.jpg Members of Our Lady of Snows Women’s Guild are seen from left: Bonnie Sherman, president, Nancy Connors, and Jeanne Samer. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal