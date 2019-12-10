CLARKS GREEN — Members of Our Lady of Snows Women’s Guild joing members of the church youth group to sign over 800 Christmas cards in the Gathering Room of Our Lady of Snows Church Dec. 4. The Guild hosted its annual Christmas card writing party and the cards were set out in a bundle and delivered to local facilities.

“It’s a nice thing to do for the seniors,” said Bonnie Sherman, president of the Guild.

Sue Burke, faith formation director of the Guild and Jeanne Samer both signed cards.

The cards were counted by 6-year-old Hannah Davis, of Clarks Summit, whose mom Kendra made sure the cards were counted correctly. Hannah’s sister Graceann was one of the signers. Riley Burke and his brother Thomas earned service hours for confirmation at Our Lady of Snows Church for signing cards.

The idea was to reach out to seniors who may feel lonely for the holidays. The Women’s Guild card-writing program has been sending Christmas cards to seniors for years.

“Everybody deserves a little Christmas,” said Emma Gibson, a parishioner.

The facilities to which Christmas cards will be sent include Clarks Summit Senior Living, Abington Manor, Willowbrook Place, Bedford Towers, Lindencrest, Our Lady of Peace Retirement Home, St. Joseph’s Center, Elan Gardens, and IHM Sisters (retired nuns).

From left, Emma GIbson, Graceann Davis, Mary Ellen Durkin and Jeanne Samer sign Christmas cards for residents of facilities. The women are all from Clarks Summit.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191204_183548.jpgFrom left, Emma GIbson, Graceann Davis, Mary Ellen Durkin and Jeanne Samer sign Christmas cards for residents of facilities. The women are all from Clarks Summit. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Riley Burke, left, of Clarks Summit, and his brother Thomas get service hours for their confirmation by signing Christmas cards.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191204_183610.jpgRiley Burke, left, of Clarks Summit, and his brother Thomas get service hours for their confirmation by signing Christmas cards. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

From left, Peggy Lacoe, Dorothy Parfrey, and Rita Fenton sign cards for facility residents. The women are all from Clarks Summit.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191204_183739-1.jpgFrom left, Peggy Lacoe, Dorothy Parfrey, and Rita Fenton sign cards for facility residents. The women are all from Clarks Summit. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Hannah Davis, 6, of Clarks Summit, counts the Christmas cards as her mother Kendra looks on.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191204_183807.jpgHannah Davis, 6, of Clarks Summit, counts the Christmas cards as her mother Kendra looks on. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Clockwise: Bonnie Sherman, president of the Our Lady of Snows Women’s Guild, Sue Burke, director of faith formation, and Emma Gibson.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191204_183954-1.jpgClockwise: Bonnie Sherman, president of the Our Lady of Snows Women’s Guild, Sue Burke, director of faith formation, and Emma Gibson. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

By Ben Freda

For Abington Journal

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@www.theabingtonjournal.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR