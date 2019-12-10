CLARKS GREEN — Members of Our Lady of Snows Women’s Guild joing members of the church youth group to sign over 800 Christmas cards in the Gathering Room of Our Lady of Snows Church Dec. 4. The Guild hosted its annual Christmas card writing party and the cards were set out in a bundle and delivered to local facilities.
“It’s a nice thing to do for the seniors,” said Bonnie Sherman, president of the Guild.
Sue Burke, faith formation director of the Guild and Jeanne Samer both signed cards.
The cards were counted by 6-year-old Hannah Davis, of Clarks Summit, whose mom Kendra made sure the cards were counted correctly. Hannah’s sister Graceann was one of the signers. Riley Burke and his brother Thomas earned service hours for confirmation at Our Lady of Snows Church for signing cards.
The idea was to reach out to seniors who may feel lonely for the holidays. The Women’s Guild card-writing program has been sending Christmas cards to seniors for years.
“Everybody deserves a little Christmas,” said Emma Gibson, a parishioner.
The facilities to which Christmas cards will be sent include Clarks Summit Senior Living, Abington Manor, Willowbrook Place, Bedford Towers, Lindencrest, Our Lady of Peace Retirement Home, St. Joseph’s Center, Elan Gardens, and IHM Sisters (retired nuns).