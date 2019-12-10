CLARKS GREEN — Members of Our Lady of Snows Women’s Guild joing members of the church youth group to sign over 800 Christmas cards in the Gathering Room of Our Lady of Snows Church Dec. 4. The Guild hosted its annual Christmas card writing party and the cards were set out in a bundle and delivered to local facilities.

“It’s a nice thing to do for the seniors,” said Bonnie Sherman, president of the Guild.

Sue Burke, faith formation director of the Guild and Jeanne Samer both signed cards.

The cards were counted by 6-year-old Hannah Davis, of Clarks Summit, whose mom Kendra made sure the cards were counted correctly. Hannah’s sister Graceann was one of the signers. Riley Burke and his brother Thomas earned service hours for confirmation at Our Lady of Snows Church for signing cards.

The idea was to reach out to seniors who may feel lonely for the holidays. The Women’s Guild card-writing program has been sending Christmas cards to seniors for years.

“Everybody deserves a little Christmas,” said Emma Gibson, a parishioner.

The facilities to which Christmas cards will be sent include Clarks Summit Senior Living, Abington Manor, Willowbrook Place, Bedford Towers, Lindencrest, Our Lady of Peace Retirement Home, St. Joseph’s Center, Elan Gardens, and IHM Sisters (retired nuns).

From left, Emma GIbson, Graceann Davis, Mary Ellen Durkin and Jeanne Samer sign Christmas cards for residents of facilities. The women are all from Clarks Summit. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191204_183548.jpg From left, Emma GIbson, Graceann Davis, Mary Ellen Durkin and Jeanne Samer sign Christmas cards for residents of facilities. The women are all from Clarks Summit. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Riley Burke, left, of Clarks Summit, and his brother Thomas get service hours for their confirmation by signing Christmas cards. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191204_183610.jpg Riley Burke, left, of Clarks Summit, and his brother Thomas get service hours for their confirmation by signing Christmas cards. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal From left, Peggy Lacoe, Dorothy Parfrey, and Rita Fenton sign cards for facility residents. The women are all from Clarks Summit. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191204_183739-1.jpg From left, Peggy Lacoe, Dorothy Parfrey, and Rita Fenton sign cards for facility residents. The women are all from Clarks Summit. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Hannah Davis, 6, of Clarks Summit, counts the Christmas cards as her mother Kendra looks on. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191204_183807.jpg Hannah Davis, 6, of Clarks Summit, counts the Christmas cards as her mother Kendra looks on. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Clockwise: Bonnie Sherman, president of the Our Lady of Snows Women’s Guild, Sue Burke, director of faith formation, and Emma Gibson. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_20191204_183954-1.jpg Clockwise: Bonnie Sherman, president of the Our Lady of Snows Women’s Guild, Sue Burke, director of faith formation, and Emma Gibson. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal