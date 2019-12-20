Rep. Marty Flynn announces state funding for community improvement projects

December 20, 2019
SCRANTON — State Rep. Marty Flynn, D-Lackawanna, said community improvement projects in the 113th Legislative District will receive $182,500 in state funding through the Neighborhood Assistance Program.

NAP encourages private capital in projects designed to help distressed areas or low-income populations in a neighborhood by offering tax credits for the investment.

• $160,000 will be awarded to United Neighborhood Center of Scranton.

• $22,500 will be awarded to Scranton Neighborhood Housing Services.

“The private partnership encouraged by the Neighborhood Assistance Program can benefit many important projects designed to help the people of Scranton, such as with affordable housing, community services, crime prevention, education, job training, charitable food, eradicating blight, veterans’ initiatives, long-term community revitalization and addressing special population issues,” Flynn said.

Flynn said the United Neighborhood Center of Scranton will use its community investments to enhance the business district on Cedar Avenue corridor by creating an incubator for small business, offering entrepreneurship and leadership skills to the immigrant community and expanding the community farmers market, as well as assisting city residents with crucial homeownership services to help prevent future mortgage delinquency and foreclosure.

Scranton Neighborhood Housing Services will use its investment to assist city residents with foreclosure-prevention services and educate homeowners and prospective homeowners about the steps they should take to avoid foreclosure and mortgage delinquency.

The Neighborhood Assistance Program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development

