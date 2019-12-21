RANSOM TWP. — At the Dec. 9 supervisors meeting, Alliance Landfill Community Relations Coordinator John Hambrose announced a construction crew will install vertical and horizontal gas wells on top of the property near Snake Road to prevent odors from new waste. He said Alliance Landfill doesn’t normally begin installation until springtime, but he recalls last spring being wet, generating odors caused by extra gas, adding that Alliance decided to break the gas wells construction into two phases — early winter and summer.

“We’re getting in there now,” Hambrose said. “It’s not the best time of year construction-wise to do this work but it helps us get in front of the gas generation.”

Hambrose mentioned Alliance Landfill is also waiting for state approval for a new disposal cell, which will also be on the top part of the property. He said the company will build a cell on the bottom part, as well, reporting the construction project will take two years.

“We are looking at continued volumes of 2,000 tons a year, which is what we’ve seen recently,” he said. “And that will continue to generate some good revenues for the township.”

Hambrose said this year so far, Alliance Landfill has generated $633,000 in host fees.

“This year will be the best year in terms of township revenue since 2002,” he said.

Hambrose mentioned he delivered annual benefit payments that support police coverage from the South Abington Twp. Police Department and fire coverage from the Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Company.

In other business …

• In his treasury report, chairman Dennis Macheska reported the total general fund to be $848,417.50 and the total liquid fuels fund to be $123,814 plus 986,000 in CD’s ($1,109,814).

Macheska announced the 2020 proposed budget to be $1,413,184.81.

• Ransom Twp. was reimbursed $114,613.74 from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and $37,290.02 from PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) for damage caused by a storm in August 2018.

The next regular township meeting will be Monday, Jan. 6 in the township building immediately following the 6 p.m. reorganization meeting.

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal