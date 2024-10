Revello’s Pizza of Old Forge was the small business spotlighted at the Nov. 6 Lackawanna County Commissioners meeting. The restaurant has been in business for 53 years in the famed “pizza district.” It recently opened satellite locations on the first floor of The Mall At Steamtown near center court, PNC Field, Mohegan Sun, Kingston and Drums, serving a number of its traditional favorites. From left, are aommissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Pat Revello, owner; and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Revello-s-Small-Business-Spotlight-Pix-.jpg Submitted photo