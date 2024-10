Through the “Good Works” of the Olyphant Freedom Fighters Committee, a stainless steel statue will be erected directly across from The Queen City Train Station flagpole in downtown Olyphant. It will portray a Gulf War solider, saluting all who served in the conflict. Donations and grants are covering the cost of the $60,000 project. From left, are Mark Zinskie, statute artist; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Kim and George Atkinson, committee; and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Freedom-Fighter-Good-Works-Pix-.jpg Submitted photo