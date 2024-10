Bob Kollra, center, manager of the South Scranton McDonald’s, has been a great community partner, providing soft drinks and a variety of supplies to numerous civic organizations. His “Good Works” extend to the Ronald McDonald House, as well. From left, are Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Richard Bradshaw, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House; Kollra, Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Kollra-Good-Works-Pix-.jpg