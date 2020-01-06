Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging honored

January 6, 2020 gpsadmin Local 0
- Submitted photo

The Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging’s Protective Services Team received the Pennsylvania Department of Aging Secretaries Award for Excellence for its commitment to the community’s elderly by being a “watchdog” and also providing a variety of necessary programs and services to this population. The ceremony took place in mid-November in Harrisburg. From left, are Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Aging staff members Sara McDonald, Kerri Anzulewicz, Stacy White, Nick Panagakos, Emily Stout, Jason Kavulich, Aging Director, and Lucy Jezorwski; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Aging-Good-Works-Pix-.jpgSubmitted photo