SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Members of Leadership Lackawanna’s Core Program Class of 2019-2020 have teamed up with Griffin Pond Animal Shelter to construct a sanitary clinic where minor medical procedures will be performed on the shelter’s animals.

The team will be designing an approximately 15’x15’ area that will also encompass the kitchen space. Construction will consist of partial demolition of a wall that sections off the kitchen area, drywall and insulation, a door, electrical outlets and lighting, ventilation and HVAC, cabinetry, counter tops, and painting.

This clinic room will allow the animals to remain at the shelter for medical procedures rather than being transported offsite. The room will ultimately alleviate stress on the animals and reduce costs for the shelter, saving the shelter approximately $10,000 monthly.

Team members will host a sip and paint on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road. Tickets for the event are $35 andf ood and soft drinks will be provided. The event is BYOB. There will also be a bake sale, basket raffles, and 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds benefit the team’s project budget.

For more information, visit:https://www.facebook.com/events/2457417561181780/