CIGNA has been a supporter of the Adopt An Angel Program for 16 years running. The last 13 have been under the direction of Catherine Leonard Nixon. Through both their “Good Works” efforts, 750 children have experienced the “Miracle of Christmas.” This year, CIGNA sponsored a record 90 youngsters. From left, Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Leslie Stalica, CIGNA; Mary Kay Pivovarnik, Office of Youth & Family Services; Catherine Leonard-Nixon, CIGNA; Joy Suraci, CIGNA; Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Nixon-s-Good-Works-Pix-.jpg Submitted photo