Jim Moran, inside left, was the founder of the Scranton Organized Area Runners (SOAR) initiative. His “Good Works” in the area’s running scene include involvement in The Steamtown Marathon and Green Ridge Mile. From left, Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Mr. Moran, Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Jim-Moran-Pix-.jpg Submitted photo