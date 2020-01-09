The Lackawanna County Electric City Trolley Station & Museum recognized the winners and schools who participated in its “Trim A Tree” Challenge. Students from area districts were involved in the decorating competition. The Christmas trees were displayed over the holidays at the museum where visitors judged and voted for their favorite one. St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel, Dunmore, finished second in the contest. From left, are Kelsey Savka and Erin Paciotti from St. Mary’s; Wayne Hiller, the county’s Trolley Museum facilities manager; and Mary Elizabeth Shattin, from St. Mary’s.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_2019-Trim-A-Tree-2nd-Place-St-Mary-s-Pix-.jpg Submitted photo