Skills in Scranton, the workforce development affiliate of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, recently hosted a meeting with James Fitzpatrick, the regional representative for the Philadelphia region for the United States Department of Labor. Topics discussed in this meeting included a general overview of regional workforce initiatives, upcoming Skills in Scranton initiatives, and the ongoing dialogue between the Chamber and the Department of Labor regarding workforce development. From left, are Bob Durkin, president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Brianna Florovito, workforce and entrepreneurial development specialist, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; Jerry Musheno, board chair, Skills in Scranton; James Fitzpatrick, regional representative, United States Department of Labor, Philadelphia Region; Amy Luyster, vice president, The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce; and Vincent Galko, senior vice president, Mercury LLC.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_DSCN0426.jpg Submitted photo