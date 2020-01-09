🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Marywood University students in the Communication Sciences and Disorders department, Speech-Language and Audiology Clinics and its student chapter of the National Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association recently collected gifts to support the University’s Campus Ministry’s Christmas Giving Tree project.

Gifts were collected throughout the months of November and December and were then donated to Friends of the Poor for distribution. Each year, the Christmas Giving Trees are set up in various locations around Marywood’s campus. The trees are decorated with ornaments for children of all ages, elderly persons, and homeless individuals. Members of the Marywood community are invited to take an ornament, purchase an appropriate gift for the individual on the ornament, and deliver the unwrapped gifts with tags attached to campus ministry. Gifts are then donated to Friends of the Poor for distribution.

For additional information about Marywood University’s Giving Tree project, call 570- 961-4723.