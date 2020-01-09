TUNKHANNOCK — The Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, “Les Misérables,” direct from an acclaimed two-and-a-half-year return to Broadway, is coming to the Dietrich Theater’s big screen on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

With its glorious new staging and dazzlingly re-imagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking new production has left both audiences and critics awestruck. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, “Les Misérables” tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption — a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

Featuring the thrilling score and beloved songs “I Dreamed A Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history

Tickets are available at the ticket booth, online at www.dietrichtheater.com, and by calling 570-996-1500. General admission to “Les Misérables” at the Dietrich is $14. Senior/member tickets are $12. Student tickets are $10.