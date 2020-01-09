TUNKHANNOCK — The Tunkhannock Public Library and the Dietrich Theater invite you to read “Atonement” and “On Chesil Beach” by Ian McEwan as part of this year’s Wyoming County Reads project, sponsored by the Wyoming County Commissioners Office.

You are welcome to borrow copies of the books from the Tunkhannock Public Library, take part in book discussions facilitated by Bill Chapla and see the acclaimed movies “Atonement” and “On Chesil Beach.”

McEwan tackles mature themes, themes that beg for introspection and discussion.

”Atonement,” the first novel to be discussed, told by 11-year-old Briony, is about the very nature of atonement: how to atone and assume the responsibility for ruining someone’s life by telling a lie, set in England at the start of World War II.

“On Chesil Beach,” a novella, examines the marriage of young Edward and Florence and how innocence destroys their union.

Book discussions will be held at the Tunkhannock Public Library and movie showings will be held at the Dietrich Theater at the following times:

Feb. 5, 7 p.m. — Book discussion of “Atonement”

Feb. 12, 1 and 7 p.m. — Film showing of “Atonement”

Feb. 19, 7 p.m. — “Atonement” book and film comparison and book discussion of “On Chesil Beach”

Feb. 26, 1 and 7 p.m. — Film showing of “On Chesil Beach”

March 4, 7 p.m. — “On Chesil Beach” book and film comparison and Wyoming County Reads wrap up discussion.

For information about Wyoming County Reads, call 570-836-1022 x 3.

