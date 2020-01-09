SCRANTON — The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) announces Daniel Munley of the law firm Munley Law has successfully achieved recertification as a civil trial advocate.

The NBTA was formed out of a strong conviction that both the law profession and its clients would benefit from an organization designed specifically to create an objective set of standards illustrating an attorney’s experience and expertise in the practice of trial law.

Munley is part of a growing number of trial attorneys who have illustrated their commitment to bettering the legal profession by successfully completing a rigorous application process and providing the consumer of legal services with an objective measure by which to choose qualified and experienced legal counsel. The elaborate screening of credentials that all NBTA board certified attorneys must successfully complete includes demonstration of substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency, attendance of continuing legal education courses and proof of good standing.

Board certification is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve. Board certifications are the only distinctions awarded by non-profit organizations.

Munley earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Scranton and is a graduate of the University of Tulsa College of Law. He is a member of the Association of Interstate Trucking Lawyers of America and is on the Board of Regents of the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys. He is a past chairperson of the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group and frequently travels around the U.S. to speak on trucking matters.