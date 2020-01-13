CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Heights Marching Comets recently held a “Royal Brunch” at Posh in Scranton. The event was a fundraiser for their performance trip to Hershey Park. The event featured delicious food, face painting, a meet and greet with the prince and princesses and raffle baskets. 120 Royal guests attended.

Charley Krenitsky, of Clarks Summit is greeted by Aladdin (Dylan Cummings) and Jasmine ( Nina Sampogne).

Paige and Addison Timms, of Clarks Summit, are excited to meet Elsa (Arielle Fan) and Anna, (Sydney Degnon).

Members of the Marching Comets who participated in the Royal Brunch are, from left, first row, Edward Horgan, Trent Thompson, Liv Thompson, Isabelle Kostiak, Sydney Degnon, Julian Groves, Braedyn Cannella, Joel McCarroll, Tommy Scott. Second row, Jake Graham, Audrey Cornell, Alex Thornton, Alison McCarroll, Emily Gohsler, Kathryn Agentovich, Stephanie Hicks, Nina Sampogne and Dylan Cummings. Third row, Arielle Fan, Kyle Munley and Ellie Jordan.