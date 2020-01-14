Harding named to dean’s list

YORK — Emma Harding, of Tunkhannock, a junior Nursing major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Two earn dean’s list honors

READING — Rachel Beemer and Allison Decker, both of Dalton, and both Lackawanna Trail High School graduates, have been named to Alvernia University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credits. Beemer of is studying Forensic Science and Decker is studying Nursing.

Kirby named to dean’s list

BURLINGTON, VT — Stephen Kirby, of Tunkhannock, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Vermont. Kirby, a member of the Class of 2022, is a Business Administration major in the Grossman School of Business. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Three locals named to dean’s list

BURLINGTON, VT — Three Abington-area residents have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont. students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Honored are Bristol Grenfell, of South Abington Twp.; Isabel MacGregor. of North Abington Twp;; and Kylie Patrick, of Clarks Summit.

Two honored at Bucknell

LEWISBURG — Lauren Gershey and Michael Giallorenzi, both of South Abington Twp., have been named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. Gershey is an Undeclared major in the class of 2023 and Giallorenzi is an Undeclared Management major in the class of 2023.

Beemer honored at Alvernia

READING — Rachael Beemer, of Dalton, was named to the 2019 Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Fall Academic Honor Roll after competing for the Alvernia University Golden Wolves Field Hockey Team during the fall 2019 season. A graduate of lackawanna Trail High School, Beemer is currently studying Forensic Science.

Locals return to Northampton CC

BETHLEHEM — Several Abington-area residents are among new and returning students to the campus of Northampton Community College for the spring 2020 semester. They are Emily Bamkin, of Clarks Summit; George DeQueiroz, of Clarks Summit; Andrea Shiner, of Clarks Summit; Malissa Spatt, of Clarks Summit; Michael Carlini, of South Abington Twp.; Samantha Evans, of Tunkhannock; Lexi Goodwin, of Tunkhannock; and Eric King, of Tunkhannock.