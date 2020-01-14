Marley’s Mission announces Blue Ribbon Gala chairs

January 14, 2020 gpsadmin Local 0
From left, on the couch, are gala co-chairs Lynn Laboranti, Patrick Kennedy (with children Lily and Jack), and Jamie Bonk Pabst. On couch arms, Amy Gilman and Gretchen Wintermantel. Second row, Karen Metviner Bond, Kelly Rava, Donna Kane, Laura Talerico, April Kemp, Amy Hnat, Donna Nasser, and Val Serine-Langan. Third row, Chris Summa, Amy Kelly, Grace Kania, Ashley Mackrell, Gene Talerico, Ryan Hnat, Mackenzie Lucas with daughter Lennox, and Tami Nasser. Absent at the time of the photo were committee members Maegen Taylor, Susan Hynds, Nicole Patterson, JoAnn Pane, Vivian Tighe Williams, Ronda Beemer, Linda Day, Al Day, Sandi Brady, Maggie Martinelli, Albert Bond, Jr., Courtenay Degnon, Mary Lynn Lucas, Stacy Lange Stevens, Markie Dennebaum, Michael Straub, Katrina Keiper, Debra J. Colarossi, Jonathan Cimini, Karen Force, Shani Evans, Shelly Guimento, Tara Sweeney, Maria Conigliaro Traino, Heather Kay, Chrissy Marie McLaughlin, Colleen Walsh Morrissey, Erin Healey Walsh, Joey Zarcone and Cara Phillips. - Submitted photo

NEWTON TWP. — The Board of Directors of Marley’s Mission announces the co-chairs of the 10th Annual Blue Ribbon Gala are Jamie Bonk Pabst, Patrick Kennedy and Lynn Laboranti. The theme of this year’s Blue Ribbon Gala is “What Moves You.”

WNEP-TV’s Stacy Lange Stevens and Mark Dennebaum will emcee the gala. The celebration is a black tie optional event featuring entertainment by Daddy-O and the Sax Maniacs with special guest 16-year-old Edmond, Oklahoma singing sensation, Olivia Kay.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Hilton Scranton and Conference Center, 100 Adams Ave., Scranton. The Triple Crown Sponsor for the 10th consecutive year is The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, Inc.

“For nearly 10 years, Marley’s Mission has continued to build hope for children who have experienced trauma, including emotional, sexual and physical trauma, and secondary post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Atty. Gene Talerico, Marley’s Mission Board president. “The Blue Ribbon Gala raises the funds needed to provide care free of charge to children and we are forever grateful to our gala chairs, planning committee, attendees and sponsors for their unwavering support.”

Tickets for the gala are $125 and event proceeds will support the annual operations of Marley’s Mission, allowing all services to be provided free of charge to the children served by the organization. Tickets may be purchased online at http://www.marleysmission.com/blue-ribbon-gala

Marley’s Mission is a non-profit organization based in Newton Township that provides equine-based therapy at no cost to children and their families who have experienced trauma. Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP) has shown evidenced-based efficacy in patients who have experienced trauma and now suffer with depression, anxiety, and other symptoms as a result.

From left, on the couch, are gala co-chairs Lynn Laboranti, Patrick Kennedy (with children Lily and Jack), and Jamie Bonk Pabst. On couch arms, Amy Gilman and Gretchen Wintermantel. Second row, Karen Metviner Bond, Kelly Rava, Donna Kane, Laura Talerico, April Kemp, Amy Hnat, Donna Nasser, and Val Serine-Langan. Third row, Chris Summa, Amy Kelly, Grace Kania, Ashley Mackrell, Gene Talerico, Ryan Hnat, Mackenzie Lucas with daughter Lennox, and Tami Nasser. Absent at the time of the photo were committee members Maegen Taylor, Susan Hynds, Nicole Patterson, JoAnn Pane, Vivian Tighe Williams, Ronda Beemer, Linda Day, Al Day, Sandi Brady, Maggie Martinelli, Albert Bond, Jr., Courtenay Degnon, Mary Lynn Lucas, Stacy Lange Stevens, Markie Dennebaum, Michael Straub, Katrina Keiper, Debra J. Colarossi, Jonathan Cimini, Karen Force, Shani Evans, Shelly Guimento, Tara Sweeney, Maria Conigliaro Traino, Heather Kay, Chrissy Marie McLaughlin, Colleen Walsh Morrissey, Erin Healey Walsh, Joey Zarcone and Cara Phillips.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_2020-MM-Gala-Committee.jpgFrom left, on the couch, are gala co-chairs Lynn Laboranti, Patrick Kennedy (with children Lily and Jack), and Jamie Bonk Pabst. On couch arms, Amy Gilman and Gretchen Wintermantel. Second row, Karen Metviner Bond, Kelly Rava, Donna Kane, Laura Talerico, April Kemp, Amy Hnat, Donna Nasser, and Val Serine-Langan. Third row, Chris Summa, Amy Kelly, Grace Kania, Ashley Mackrell, Gene Talerico, Ryan Hnat, Mackenzie Lucas with daughter Lennox, and Tami Nasser. Absent at the time of the photo were committee members Maegen Taylor, Susan Hynds, Nicole Patterson, JoAnn Pane, Vivian Tighe Williams, Ronda Beemer, Linda Day, Al Day, Sandi Brady, Maggie Martinelli, Albert Bond, Jr., Courtenay Degnon, Mary Lynn Lucas, Stacy Lange Stevens, Markie Dennebaum, Michael Straub, Katrina Keiper, Debra J. Colarossi, Jonathan Cimini, Karen Force, Shani Evans, Shelly Guimento, Tara Sweeney, Maria Conigliaro Traino, Heather Kay, Chrissy Marie McLaughlin, Colleen Walsh Morrissey, Erin Healey Walsh, Joey Zarcone and Cara Phillips. Submitted photo