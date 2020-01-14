🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — No need to go far north to set foot inside an igloo as there are quite a few at State Street Grill, providing outdoor seating for customers during the winter. Made with PVC (polyvinyl chloride) piping for the structure, the igloos were installed on the front lawn of the newly remodeled restaurant during the first week of December.

“It’s something fun for the winter,” said restaurant owner Tom Hill. “Winters can be dreary and long, and we thought this will be adding an element of fun to it.”

Each igloo offers warmth from space heaters and each heater is decorated with a different theme. There are also blankets and hand warmers to add to the warmth.

The idea of the igloos was provided by a guest who asked about seating in the winter. He showed Hill a picture of a rooftop bar located on the corner of 230th and 5th streets in New York City that features 19 igloos.

“We just though it was a great idea and ordered them right away,” said Hill.

The igloos at State Street Grill light up at night so people can dine in them during later hours. On a recent evening, Travis Calvert, of Dickson City, who works at the restaurant as a part-time waiter, celebrated his fiancee’s (Katie Chowanec, of Dickson City) birthday with his parents (Jim and Deb Calvert, of Olyphant) and his future in-laws, Chooch and Julie Chowanec, brother Joey and his girlfriend Anna Boginski at a birthday dinner inside one of the igloos.

“It’s a great way to enjoy dinner in the wintertime,” said Katie.

“They even have blankets and pillows,” added Deb. The Calvert family occasionally eats at State Street Grill, but this was the first time for the Chowanec family.

“We have heard great things about the food,” said Julie. “So it was worth the drive.”

That same night, Amanda Stahl, of Clarks Summit, Christina Horne, of Dickson City, Shauna Pevec, of Carbondale, and Julie Powell, of Scranton, enjoyed a girls’ night out with dinner inside one of the igloos.

“I like the decor,” said Stahl, who likes the meatloaf. “I drive by it every day.”

“I like the ambiance,” added Pevec, who enjoys the flatbread.

“I like that it’s something different to do,” said Horne.

One of the igloos that provides warm, outdoor seating outside State Street Grill. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200109_112949.jpg.optimal.jpg One of the igloos that provides warm, outdoor seating outside State Street Grill. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Igloos outside State Street Grill provide outdoor seating for the winter. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200109_112955.jpg.optimal.jpg Igloos outside State Street Grill provide outdoor seating for the winter. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal From left, Jim Calvert and his wife Deb, of Olyphant, with their son Travis, of Dickson City, and his fiancée Katie Chowanec, of Dickson City, enjoy a dinner inside one of State Street Grill's igloos. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200109_181832.jpg.optimal.jpg From left, Jim Calvert and his wife Deb, of Olyphant, with their son Travis, of Dickson City, and his fiancée Katie Chowanec, of Dickson City, enjoy a dinner inside one of State Street Grill's igloos. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal From left, Julie Chowanec, and her husband Chooch, both of Dickson City; Anna Boginski, of West Scranton; and Joey Chowanec, of Dickson City, enjoy a dinner with the Calvert family, of Dickson City. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200109_181912.jpg.optimal.jpg From left, Julie Chowanec, and her husband Chooch, both of Dickson City; Anna Boginski, of West Scranton; and Joey Chowanec, of Dickson City, enjoy a dinner with the Calvert family, of Dickson City. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Women enjoy a girls night out in one of State Street Grill's igloos From left, first row, are Amanda Stahl, of Clarks Summit; and Christina Horne, of Dickson City. Second row, Julie Powell, of Scranton; and Shauna Pevec, of Carbondale. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200109_183452.jpg.optimal.jpg Women enjoy a girls night out in one of State Street Grill's igloos From left, first row, are Amanda Stahl, of Clarks Summit; and Christina Horne, of Dickson City. Second row, Julie Powell, of Scranton; and Shauna Pevec, of Carbondale. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

By Ben Freda for Abington Journal