Phillips graduates

PHILADELPHIA — Evan Phillips, son of Rose and Corey Phillips, of South Abington Twp., will graduate Magna cum Laude from the Fox School of Business at Temple University in January. Phillips completed his work for a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in three and and half years. He has accepted a position as a Human Capital Actuarial Analyst with Deloitte Consulting in its New York City office.

Two named to dean’s list

CEDARVILLE, OH — Brianna Stangline, of Scott Twp., and Madeleine Mosher, of Clarks Summit, have been named ot the dean’s list at Cedarville University for the fall 2019 semester. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Lingle named to dean’s list

PENSACOLA, FL — Katie Lingle, of Clarks Green, was named to the dean’s list by Dr. Troy Shoemaker, president of Pensacola Christian College, for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.