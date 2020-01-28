Scranton Chapter UNICO National Charity Ball Marketing Committee meets

NEWTON TWP. — The third annual Holy Hootenanny celebrated “unity,” which Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn claimed not to mean “sameness” but instead “oneness,” for many churches of different denominations came together as one to share the afternoon of Jan. 26 singing worship music at the Church of St. Benedict. Audience members were encouraged to sing and clap hands with featured church choirs of the Abington area.

“We are called to harmony,” said Quinn. “Maybe we don’t always get it right. Maybe we don’t always hit the right note; that doesn’t matter.”

Quinn emphasized the real reason for this gathering of churches is to remember the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (Jan. 18-25), an international observance celebrated by the Abington Ecumenical Ministerium.

Mother Lou Divis, pastor of the Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn, was recently elected president of the ministerium by the local clergy.

“I’m learning as I go,” she said. “The ministerium is going to show me what to do.”

Choirs which performed were Our Lady of the Snows Church, Countryside Community Church, Servant Church of the Abingtons and First Presbyterian Church.

Pastor Mark Terwilliger introduced his choir which performed songs, “Can I Hold Baby Jesus?” and a traditional African-American spiritual “Jesus, Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child.” He accompanied his choir on guitar while his fellow church members Ron Jackson played the flute during the first song and the saxophone during the second. Fellow church member and musical director Bob Smith, of Ransom Twp., accompanied them on the piano.

“It’s good to have different people and different traditions in one place sharing different styles of music,” he said.

Archbald resident Nathan Worrell joined the choir of First Presbyterian Church after recently becoming a church member.

“I love it because my old church had a small choir,” he said. “It’s nice to be part of a bigger ensemble. The friendship is good.”

First Presbyterian Church performed two movements “Light Shines in the Darkness” by Michael John Trotta. Frank Jones, choir director, led choir members to sing the movement “The Lord is My Shepherd” and the movement “Gaelic Blessing” (Deep Peace).

Jared White, who joined in singing in this year’s hootenanny with the ensemble of Servant Church of the Abingtons, plays keyboard for the worship team and the youth group.

“I love it,” he said. “It’s fun. I like being part of a team and music.”

White sang spiritual songs of worship with his brother Caleb, along with pastor of music and community Mike Warner, his wife Denise Warner and daughter Caroline and friend Racquel Roedan.

Frank Jones, choir director of First Presbyterian Church, conducts the choir during rehearsal. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200126_142331.jpg Frank Jones, choir director of First Presbyterian Church, conducts the choir during rehearsal. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Stephen Murphy, far right, director of music at Our Lady of Snows Church, conducts his church’s choir. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200126_151622.jpg Stephen Murphy, far right, director of music at Our Lady of Snows Church, conducts his church’s choir. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Mark Terwilliger, left, pastor of Countryside Community Church, accompanies the choir on guitar while Ron Jackson plays the sax. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200126_152959-1.jpg Mark Terwilliger, left, pastor of Countryside Community Church, accompanies the choir on guitar while Ron Jackson plays the sax. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Jeff Warren, far right, of Countryside Community Church, conducts his church’s choir. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200126_153017.jpg Jeff Warren, far right, of Countryside Community Church, conducts his church’s choir. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Members of Servant Church of the Abingtons and its youth group sing spiritual songs of worship. From left, are Caleb White, Mike Warner, pastor of music and community; Jared White, Racquel Roedan, Denise Warner and Caroline Warner. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200126_154641.jpg Members of Servant Church of the Abingtons and its youth group sing spiritual songs of worship. From left, are Caleb White, Mike Warner, pastor of music and community; Jared White, Racquel Roedan, Denise Warner and Caroline Warner. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal The choir of First Presbyterian Church sings two movements from ‘Light Shines in the Darkness’ by Michael John Trotta. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200126_155231.jpg The choir of First Presbyterian Church sings two movements from ‘Light Shines in the Darkness’ by Michael John Trotta. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, left, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows parish, joins Reverend Bill Carter, of First Presbyterian Church, on the piano as Countryside’s pastor Mark Terwilliger plays guitar during the final performance. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_20200126_160918.jpg Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, left, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows parish, joins Reverend Bill Carter, of First Presbyterian Church, on the piano as Countryside’s pastor Mark Terwilliger plays guitar during the final performance. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Abington-area church choirs come together

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal