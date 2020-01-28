Scranton Chapter UNICO National Charity Ball Marketing Committee meets

- Submitted photo

Scranton Chapter UNICO National Charity Ball Marketing Committee recently met to discuss promotional plans for the upcoming event on Feb. 29 at Fiorelli’s in Peckville. From left, seated, are Jim Brogna, Scranton chapter president; Chris DiMattio, past national president. Standing, Mary Marrara, charity ball chair; Lori Nozzi, marketing committee, social media coordinator; Jim Sagona, marketing committee, webmaster; Jo Ann Verduce, marketing committee chair; Charlie Spano, marketing committee, media liaison.

