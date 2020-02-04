SCRANTON – Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) welcomes visitors to view an art exhibition by regional students celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution. That act ensured women the right to vote. The exhibition is available for viewing daily during regular park operating hours through April 30.

Women in America first collectively organized to fight for suffrage (or voting rights) in 1848 at the First Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, NY. Organized by Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott, the convention sparked the women’s suffrage movement. Women’s Rights National Historical Park, a National Park Service site in Seneca Falls, commemorates that pivotal event.

The youth art exhibition, organized in partnership with the International Fiber Collaborative, highlights selected works from nearly 500 elementary through high school students in 23 schools across NE PA

Steamtown National Historic Site Women’s Suffrage Youth Art Exhibition participating

Local schools participating include:

Blue Ridge High School (New Milford)

Carbondale Area High School (Carbondale)

Dallas Intermediate School and High School (Dallas)

Hazle Township Early Learning Center (Luzerne County)

Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School (Scranton)

Pittston Area High School (Pittston)

Riverside Junior-Senior High School (Taylor)

Wallenpaupack High School (Hawley)

Wayne Highlands Middle School (Honesdale)