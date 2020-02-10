SCRANTON — Lackawanna Heritage Valley has announced the start of a new spring cycle of partnership grant funding, open for application through noon March 6.

The program is open to members of non-profit and civic organizations, municipal and governmental agencies, and educational institutions with proposals for projects designed to enhance the quality of life within the Lackawanna Heritage Valley. Successful grant applicants will receive up to $5,000 each to conserve, preserve, and educate the public about Northeastern Pennsylvania’s historic, cultural, economic and natural resources.

Lackawanna Heritage Valley, designated as both a national and state heritage area, has provided more than three million dollars in funding assistance to community organizations through its Partnership Grants Program since its inception.

Justin Topa, community engagement and programs manager, hopes Lackawanna Heritage Valley’s spring grant program will continue the organization’s work toward stimulating the region’s economy, enhancing tourism initiatives, strengthening community organizations and increasing the quality of life for area residents.

For general information about the heritage area, or for grant program guidelines and applications, those interested are asked to visit www.LHVA.org or call Lackawanna Heritage Valley’s office, at 570-963-6730.