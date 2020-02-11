Abington Business & Professional Association exists to serve business owners

CLARKS SUMMIT — The annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice is sponsored by the Abington Business & Professional Association.

Membership in the Abington Business & Professional Association is open to any business that serves the residents of the Abingtons. Membership fee is $125 per year and includes numerous benefits, including participation in co-op advertising, free listings in various ABPA publications, sponsorship opportunities and great networking.

Promotional events, public relations and advertising

There are a variety of opportunities for members to promote their businesses. Cooperative advertising efforts and high profile promotions and events help increase traffic and improve business and community events which offer members various ways to participate.

Events include the following:

• Business After Hours networking mixers

• Abington Summerfest, including sidewalk sale days and park day

• Fall fun program, including a scarecrow making

• Holiday Open House & Tree Lighting Ceremony

• Speednetworking business mixers

• Clarks Summit Festival of Ice

The organization sponsors numerous cooperative advertising opportunities, members are profiled in local newspapers and events are publicized in regional media. All of these coordinated efforts help to meet the organization’s goal of fostering a healthy business climate in the Abingtons.

Working together

Networking is one of the biggest benefits of membership. By attending events, working on projects and being an active participant in the organization, members will make contacts which will further their business. Everyone likes to do business with someone they know.

Mission

The mission of the Abington Business and Professional Association is to enhance and improve the civic, business and professional life of the Abington area and to join with area officials, public service organizations and individuals to achieve this goal.

Board positions

President: Jessica Nemetz

Caregivers America

Vice President: Amy Milewski

Honesdale National Bank

Secretary: Sandy Longo

Abington Community Library

Treasurer: Barbara Sanders – CPA

Cawley, Johnson, & Sanders, PC

Immediate Past President: Janice Bevacqua

PS Bank

