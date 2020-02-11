CLARKS SUMMIT — The First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., is a vital part of the Festival of Ice in Clarks Summit, which will be held Feb. 14-16. The church will offer an ice sculpture outside and a variety of activities inside.

Elaine Tweedy will organize an exhibit of artwork from local artists and congregation members, with a juried photography show sponsored by the Northeast Photography Club on Friday night. The exhibit will be open to

the public from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m.s to 4 p.m. Saturday.

A Valentine’s Day coffeehouse will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday in Fellowship Hall with an octet from the Arcadia Chorale singing a program of love songs, including selections from their latest CD “Love Songs.” Refreshments will be provided.

Other activities on Saturday will include a performance at 2 p.m. of “Honk, Jr” by fifth through 11th-grade students from the Creative and Performing Arts Academy’s Jr. Players. The show will be directed by Karl Barbee, with music direction by Sheri Melcher and choreography by Cristina Sohns Williams. The Creative and Performing Arts Academy, located at The Ritz Theater in Scranton, is a vibrant program for kids

Pk-12th grade, offering classes, lessons and performance opportunities throughout the year.

CaPAA’s Summer Camp camp program has been recognized as The Best Day Camp & Theatre Program in NEPA by NEPA Family Magazine. This event is offered free of charge.

Our Chili Café will provide a place to warm up, grab a bite to eat, and listen to student musicians perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Singers from the Jessica Hitchcock Vocal Studio will be the featured performers.

These activities are part of the Arts at First Presbyterian arts program at the church. This program receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts & Cultural Grant, and numerous individual donors.

For more information or directions, call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit www.fpccs.org.