Clarks Summit Festival of Ice 2020 Specials & Giveaways

CLARKS SUMMIT — Many Abington-area business are offering specials and giveaways during the 2020 Clarks Summit Ice Festival. Here is a list of those specials:

FEB. 14-16

• Everything Natural: Complimentary hot beverages and cookies (while supplies last)

• McDonalds: Enter to win a Nintendo Switch Lite by participating in our in-store scavenger hunt, find all five Super Mario coins and receive a small fry as well

• Noteology (formerly NOTE Fragrances): ICEtendo commerative candles and lip balms will be available; Nintendo Photo Station, winter sale — 50% off hats, gloves and select Noteology products, $100 shopping spree giveaway

• Pure Suds Co: Take your picture with Princess Peach and receive a token for a free prize at our sister shop, “The Crystal Conclusion.” ICEtendo Bath Bombs; spend $30 for a free Valentine’s Gift

• Silver Spoon Diner: Free cup of soup with any purchase

FRIDAY, FEB. 14

• Citizens Savings Bank: Complimentary refreshments and giveaways, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Noteology (formerly NOTE Fragrances): Winter Cocktail Night, complimentary Moscato punch; 5 to 8:30 p.m.

•S anderson State Street Salon: Basket raffle and complimentary refreshments

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

• Citizens Savings Bank: Complimentary refreshments and giveaways, 9 a.m. to noon

• City Market: Complimentary hot chocolate and $1 hot dogs

• Clel’s Place: Complimentary Hylian hot chocolate, search the salon for the Triforce and enter to win a Princess Zelda gift basket

• Fidelity Bank: 9 a.m to 1 p.m., Nintend-themed decorations, selfie station and themed refreshments

• Noteology (formerly NOTE Fragrances): Free sampling with Nibbles & Bits, Newark Honey and s’mores hot cocoa station outside, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• People’s Security Bank & Trust (Northern Blvd location): Complimentary refreshments & Best Buy gift card raffle; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Sanderson State Street Salon: Basket raffle and complimentary refreshments

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

• Clel’s Place: Complimentary Hylian hot chocolate, search the salon for the Triforce and enter to win a Princess Zelda gift basket

• Noteology (formerly NOTE Fragrances): Free sampling with Nibbles & Bits, Newark Honey and s’mores hot cocoa station outside, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

