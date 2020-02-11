Clarks Summit Festival of Ice set for President’s Day Weekend

The 16th Anniversary Clarks Summit Festival of Ice “ICEtendo” will take place President’s Day Weekend, Feb. 14-16 throughout Clarks Summit and the Abingtons.

The festival will feature live ice carving demonstrations Friday and Saturday, with an Ice Carving Competition Sunday, featuring professional ice carvers along with options for live gaming. There will be over 50 ice sculptures on display and live music and entertainment all weekend long with free admission and parking.

The Annual Parade & Family Fun Faire will be held Friday evening, along with complimentary trolley rides throughout the festival.On Saturday and Sunday Participants can enjoy carriage rides with the family Saturday and Sunday.

