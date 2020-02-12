CLARKS SUMMIT — In honor of ICEtendo weekend, a scavenger hunt complete with Mario’s power-up mushrooms will be held.

Pick up a Scavenger Hunt entry form at any location with an ice sculpture, then visit all nine Festival of Ice zones to find the mushrooms hidden in a sculpture in that zone.

You must list each location you find a mushroom in each zone to be entered in the drawing for a prize.

Completed entries must be dropped off before 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 at any Festival of Ice participating location.

A random drawing from all correct, completed entries will be conducted after the event.

PRIZES

• Game Stop gift certificate courtesy of PS Bank

• $50 cash prize courtesy of Clarks Summit Borough

• ICEtendo gift bag with commemorative soap, lip balm and candle courtesy of NOTE Fragrances

• Men’s pullover jacket courtesy of Highland Associates

• Women’s vest courtesy of Highland Associates

• Sweatshirt courtesy of People’s Security Bank & Trust

• Three book gift baskets courtesy of Abington Community Library

• Gift basket courtesy of Everything Natural

• KOOZIE tailgate rolling cooler courtesy of Citizens Savings Bank

• Super Mario Kid’s Mask Lit courtesy of The Gathering Place

• Fortnite Rust Lord action figure courtesy of The Gathering Place

• Gift certificate courtesy of Clel’s Place