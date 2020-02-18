LA PLUME — The Keystone College Hospitality Club will host the seventh annual “Cupcake Challenge” Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center. All proceeds will benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

The “Fat Tuesday” event, which is open to the public, will showcase hundreds of cupcakes from more than 25 local bakers who will compete in three divisions, with participants voting to determine the region’s best cupcake. Individuals can purchase six cupcakes for $10 and any additional cupcakes for $2 each. Raffle prizes will also be awarded.

Professional bakers attending include Antonio’s Bakery by Sisile, Tunkhannock; Cangiano’s, Dickson City; Keystone Hospitality Business Management Students; Lake Sheridan Bar and Grill; Mill City Dairy; Meghann Boylan, Clifford; Sodexo; Suzy Deskiewicz, Second Chance Bakery, Duryea; Wegmans, Stephanie Heimbrooke; The Raddison, Scranton;

Junior bakers include: GGR Cupcakes, Team Lakeland; Riley Bransfield; Ty Synder- PA Live Chef; Team Adam Davitt; Team Berlinski; Team Chloe; Team Cuzzo, McPartland, & Naniewicz, Bake the World a Better Place, and Team Swartz, Madeleine and Bridget.

Home bakers include Alyssa Clarkson, Montrose; Biggie & Smalls, Tunkhannock; Billie & Rachel, Neighborhood Bestie Bakers; Jennina Barrios; Kristen von Ahnen; Sherry Pritchyk Wade, Scott Township; The Leo’s; and Two Girls & a Cupcake, Keystone College students.

For further information, contact Brenda Lidy at brenda.lidy@keystone.edu.