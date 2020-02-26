Wyoming County Players host mystery dinner

February 25, 2020 gpsadmin Local 0
GLENBURN – It was murder again for the Wyoming County Players.

The group, which last year hosted a murder mystery night revolving around a pirate-themed story, headed to a ghost town on Feb. 16 for another night of murder, mystery and mayhem.

The players performed “Dodge the Tombstone at Boot Hill,” a play taking its name from three real-life western towns (Dodge City, Tombstone and Boot Hill).

Using facetious names and jokes, the Wyoming County Players blended humor with mystery. In this play, the setting is a saloon called The Silver Nugget, which is in a town only inhabited by Sheriff Amos Crutchwaffle and the saloon’s owner Miss Doggie. These characters are played by the play’s directors – the husband and wife team of Ron and Kim Whipple.

“We are in a ghost town,” Ron said about the scene. “To revive it, we’re putting on a show.”

The show that they try to put on lures in the rest of the characters, who check into The Silver Nugget. Two of them are famous opera singer named Bella Cantasinga and her secret brother, Tom Dandy.

“We are here looking for silver,” said actress Mary Scarpa, who played the haughty songstress. “We are tipped from another character there might be silver in the saloon so we’re skiving and conniving.”

Actress Debbie Mills played a circus and horse trainer and performer named Miss Edie.

There was a mysterious Spanish palm reader called Madam Loco, played by actress Ariana Billiot, who also performed in last year’s “All Harms on Deck.”. Madam Loco was always lurking and sneaking around places.

“She’s mysterious and always hungry,” Billiot said of her new character.

There were also new cast members in this year’s play – Laura Goble and Alisha Nudo – who played two dancers named Miss Laura and Miss Rose.

During the play, Ron’s character Sheriff Amos Crutchwaffle was killed and the rest of the characters were suspects. It was up to the audience to figure out who did it. The audience was given puzzles including word finds and crosswords for them to figure out who the guilty one was. The cast members of the Wyoming County Players went around the tables to help them with clues. They also had them play games to earn even more clues.

From left, Dancers Miss Rose, played by Alisha Nudo, and Miss Laura, played by Laura Goble, let Sue Six, of South Abington Twp., play a game of jacks as Sue’s husband Jeff Napierala looks on.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_20200216_134558.jpgFrom left, Dancers Miss Rose, played by Alisha Nudo, and Miss Laura, played by Laura Goble, let Sue Six, of South Abington Twp., play a game of jacks as Sue’s husband Jeff Napierala looks on. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Miss Doggie, played by Kim Whipple, left, gets confronted by Tom Dandy, Bella’s secret brother, played by Karl Barbee.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_20200216_140751.jpgMiss Doggie, played by Kim Whipple, left, gets confronted by Tom Dandy, Bella’s secret brother, played by Karl Barbee. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Madam Loco, a mysterious Spanish lady, is played by Ariana Billiot.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_20200216_141111-1.jpgMadam Loco, a mysterious Spanish lady, is played by Ariana Billiot. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Opera singer Bella Cantasinga, played by Mary Scarpa, left, and horse trainer Miss Edie, played by Debbie Mills, check into the town of Boot Hill,
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_20200216_132912.jpgOpera singer Bella Cantasinga, played by Mary Scarpa, left, and horse trainer Miss Edie, played by Debbie Mills, check into the town of Boot Hill, Ben Freda | For Abington Journal

Sheriff Amos Crutchwaffle, played by Ron Whipple, gets a drink from Miss Doggie, the bar owner of The Silver Nugget, played by Ron’s wife Kim.
https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_20200216_131710-1.jpgSheriff Amos Crutchwaffle, played by Ron Whipple, gets a drink from Miss Doggie, the bar owner of The Silver Nugget, played by Ron’s wife Kim. Ben Freda | For Abington Journal