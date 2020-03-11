SCRANTON — Penn State Scranton named its two Excellence in Diversity Award winners at this year’s annual Martin Luther King Day Awards Luncheon and Day of Service event.

Glynis Johns, founder of the Black Scranton Project, was the community recipient of the award. Dr. Ray Petren, assistant professor of human development and family studies (HDFS), who has been involved with multiple campus diversity initiatives, was the campus recipient.

The Penn State Scranton Excellence in Diversity Award was created in 2015 by the PSSN Diversity Advisory Council to recognize and honor demonstrated commitment and outstanding efforts toward creating a diverse and inclusive community. Each year, the campus recognizes one internal and one external community nominee(s) that meet the defined criteria. Nominees can be individuals, organizations, groups, or units.

Nominations open in October of each year and can be made at: https://scranton.psu.edu/form/excellence-diversity-nomination-form For more information on the Penn State Scranton Excellence in Diversity Awards, go to: https://scranton.psu.edu/excellence-diversity