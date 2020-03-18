SCRANTON — The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple announced on Tuesday that it would close its doors through March 30.

The Fidelity Bank Box Office will be open for ticket sales by phone only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be no Box Office Hours on weekend days. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 online at SCCMT.org or ticketmaster.com. As many SCC staff are working remotely, phone messages may not be returned for at least one business day. When possible, please communicate via email.

Regarding upcoming programming, some events are being postponed, with reschedule dates sought and to be made public when available, and several events will be canceled altogether.

The following events are postponed:

· Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, presented by Broadway In Scranton (March 20-22)

· 3rd Annual Steamtown String Fling (March 27)

· 20th Annual Evening of Fine Food and Wine (April 19)

The following events are canceled:

· Underground Microphone (March 17 and 24)

· Free Public Tour (March 21 and 28)

· All Little Mermaid Rehearsals through March 31

· All TANF Classes through March 31

· 5th Annual Buy Local Spring Fling Marketplace (May 3)