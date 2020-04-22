CLARKS SUMMIT — A Gerrity’s Supermarket employee at the chain’s Clarks Summit location has tested positive for COVID-19, owner Joe Fasula confirmed Monday.

The company sent an internal memo out to the store’s employees on Sunday evening, with a company-wide announcement disseminated on Monday.

The Clarks Summit employee is the chain’s third to test positive for the virus, according to the memo. At least one of the others was from a Gerrity’s in Scranton. It was not stated where the third employee worked.

Fasula said he believes the risk to other employees is minimal, saying the employee kept their mask on during their entire time at work and kept contact with other employees minimal.

The individual first developed a sore throat, then body aches, fatigue and a fever. But Fasula said that, when speaking with the employee over the weekend, it seems as though the symptoms have been mild and are improving.

“It seems like he’s on the right track,” Fasula said.

In Gerrity’s employee memo, Fasula urged employees “wear our masks and wear them properly.”

On Monday, Gerrity’s began requiring customers to wear some sort of facial covering to enter the store. Fasula’s memo says the stores should begin to have masks to sell early in the week.

By Patrick Kernan pkernan@timesleader.com