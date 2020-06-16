One of the major positive effects of donating to a charity or an organization is just feeling good about giving. Now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, donations are appreciated.

Recently, we visited South Abington and the Chinchilla Hose Company and police department. We were happy to donate 250 masks and hand sanitizer to our volunteers. They are our front line workers and I am proud of the work they are doing during the COVID-19 crisis and throughout the year.

Fire companies and EMS personnel are facing another type of dilemma. I am working with many fire companies and rescue squads in my district to apply for some of the $50 million in grants available to fire and EMS companies. We need to support them in the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Gov. Tom Wolf has set aside $44 million for fire and rescue companies and $6 million for EMS companies.

Many rescue personnel that I have talked to say they have been overstressed and have had financial setbacks during the pandemic.

In addition, companies were forced to drastically reduce fundraising opportunities since the pandemic started in March.

These new grants came from newly enacted legislation that I voted for. Currently, the state Fire Commissioner is establishing a process on how applications will be reviewed. Companies will be able to apply online in the coming weeks and are encouraged to check back for updated information. The website is www.osfc.pa.gov.

In other news, a new $225 million grant program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 is now available.

The program is designed to support small businesses that were impacted by the public health crisis and subsequent business closure order.

The funding was developed in partnership with fellow lawmakers and comes from the newly enacted state budget which contains $2.6 billion in federal stimulus money through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and the $225 million was earmarked for small businesses.

Eligible businesses will be able to use the grants to cover operating expenses during the shutdown and transition to re-opening. The funding can also be used for technical assistance, including training and guidance for business owners as they reopen.

The funds will be available through three programs.

• $100 million for the Main Street Business Revitalization Program for businesses that experienced loss as the result of the closure.

• $100 million for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Revitalization Program.

• $25 million for the Loan Payment Deferment and Loss Reserve Program.

All businesses must meet the program requirements which, at a minimum, include:

• The business was in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, and if required, paid income taxes to the state and federal government, as reported on individual or business tax returns.

• COVID-19 has had an adverse economic impact and makes this grant request necessary to support the ongoing operations of the applicant.

• The grant will be used cover COVID-19-related costs.

• During the period beginning on June 1, 2020, and ending on Dec. 31, 2020, the applicant has not and will not receive another grant under this state program.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will distribute the funds to Community Development Financial Institutions which will then administer the funding in the form of grants. For more information visit www.dced.pa.gov.

Remember, if you have a state-related concern, my office is always available to you. You can email me at RepFlynn@pahouse.com or call my office at 570-342-4348.

State Representative Marty Flynn serves the 113th Legislative District which consists of the city of Scranton, South Abington and the borough of Clarks Green.