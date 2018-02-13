Library News: Abington Community Library is ready for the ice festival

This weekend, make the Abington Community Library one of your stops when you view all the wizarding ice sculptures during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. Not only will we have a special ice sculpture of one of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter books, but we will also have several special events going on.

Registration is required for all events unless otherwise indicated. Please register by stopping by the library or giving us a call at 570-587-3440.

• Kickin’ It Tuesday: Curses and Love Potions, 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13. Grades 9-12, do you love or hate Valentine’s Day? Discover your perfect curse or love potion.

• Half Blood Prince Blood Drive, 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Do good here in your own community and participate in a blood drive at the library. Make your appointment today by stopping by or online at lifesourcepa.org.

• Care of Magical Creatures, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. (drop-in). Families, bring your kids and drop by to make some “fantastic beasts” and enjoy magical treats.

• Harry Potter movies, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Harry Potter movies will be shown throughout the day in the Ryon Community Room. No registration necessary. All ages welcome.

And lastly, don’t forget that Winter Challenge for all ages ends on Friday, Feb. 23. Turn in your BINGO sheets for the chance to win prizes.

Dig into the past here at the Abington Community Library and check out these newer historical reads:

• “The Bettencourt Affair” by Tom Sancton

The world’s richest woman and the scandal that rocked Paris.

• “The Last Fighter Pilot” by Don Brown with Captain Jerry Yellin

The true story of the final combat mission of World War II.

• “The Naughty Nineties” by David Friend

A sexual history of the 1990s, when the baby boomers took over Washington, Hollywood and Madison Avenue.

• “Pale Rider” by Laura Spinney

The Spanish Flu of 1918 and how it changed the world.

• “The Place of Stone” by Douglas Hunter

Dighton Rock, a 40-ton boulder covered in petroglyphs and the erasure of America’s indigenous past.

• “Queen Victoria’s Matchmaking” by Deborah Cadbury

An exploration of the role in which Queen Victoria exerted the most international power and influence: as a matchmaking grandmother.

• “The Trials of a Scold” by Jeff Biggers

The incredible true story of pioneering travel writer and satirist Anne Royall.

Library News Laura Gardoski