Safety in the Summit: Close before you doze

Because of synthetic materials, furniture and construction, fire spreads faster than ever before.

Did you know?

Your local fire departments ask for your help!

As residential fires move through a home faster than ever, an analysis by leading fire safety researchers points to an important protective action that many people may be unaware of. A closed door can provide occupants with a critical barrier against heat and smoke, giving them precious additional minutes to escape or be rescued, and helping to protect property.

The Clarks Summit Fire Company strongly recommends that all people have working smoke detectors and multiple escape routes from their home.

Info from closeyourdoor.org:

Make a 900 degree difference - A closed door can mean reducing 1,000 degrees down to 100 degrees.

Take it down a notch - During a fire, a closed door can keep carbon monoxide levels at 1,000 PPM vs. 10,000 PPM if the door is left open.

Take a breather - A fire needs oxygen to burn. A closed door keeps more oxygen in the room and away from the fire. When you exit a fire, make sure to close your door behind you to slow down its growth.

Doze safely - Fifty percent of house fires happen between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Closing your doors before you hit the hay helps keep you safe.

https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_hinged-doors-2759495_1920.jpg

Safety in the Summit Bob Bass

