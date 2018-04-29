More than the Movies: Showing that art is for everyone

I just want to describe an hour at the Dietrich Theater’s Sheldon Art Studio last week, when three budding artists had the experience of creating two pots out of clay.

Steve Colley, our art instructor, made sure each artist was appropriately seated, then demonstrated how to work the clay, carefully rolling it and forming a ball. He then took each artist to a potter’s wheel, where a pot was carefully formed. Then it was time to decorate it with designs, using a pointed tool. The pots will be fired and ready to paint next week. There was still time to build another pot by hand, so assistants helped guide the hands of the artists at work to create a second pot.

For the first time, the Dietrich was pleased to host individuals from St. Joseph Center’s Adult Day Services in Dunmore, a program of support for adults with special needs because it has always been our belief that the arts are truly for everyone.

The arts were also celebrated last week when “Canaletto and the Art of Venice – Exhibition on Screen” brought a special collaboration of the Dietrich and WVIA.

“I learned so much about Canaletto. It was fascinating to learn that infra-red photography has revealed his initial sketches underneath his paintings, proving he did not use the camera obscura, as some have thought,” observed Erica Rogler, Dietrich executive director.

After the film, Jo-Ann Reif was so gracious to share her experience in discovering Canaletto, and ever since living with a print of one of his paintings. Icing on the cake was learning about WVIA-TV’s “Civilizations,” series now in its third week. Thank you, Chris Norton, for bringing this wonderful collaboration to the Dietrich.

Now for invitations to attend future programs here at the Dietrich. The good news is that Benedict Cumberbatch returns in the National Theatre Live onscreen production of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” at 2 p.m. Sundays, May 6 and 20. The global live screening of National Theatre Live’s production of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” broke all records. Now it returns to our screen by popular demand.

The Madison String Quartet Mother’s Day Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 13, is free to all with a suggested donation of $10. You can still take Mom out for dinner, then come to the concert and sit back and enjoy some of the finest musicians we could possibly bring to you. Last year’s donor is bringing back this special quartet to the Dietrich Theater stage because it was so well received last year. To reserve your tickets, call 570-996-1500.

Everyone with children should have Saturday, May 19 starred on the calendar. Tunkhannock’s first Touch a Truck event at Lazybrook Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is for the whole family. All kinds of trucks, from fire trucks, police trucks, emergency vehicles, to rollback trucks, and more. Kids can climb aboard, honk the horn, and find out what they do. There will even be food trucks with all your favorites. The first 100 kids will get a fireman or builder hat. You will definitely be in the doghouse if you do not bring your kids. Cost is just $5 a person with all proceeds benefitting children’s programming at the Dietrich Theatre.

So much to celebrate at the Dietrich. All we need is you to help us celebrate the arts, music, and just plain fun. When will we see you? We hope soon – and often.

St Joe's assistant Gregory Lee Parker, left, helps Roger Gardner experience the art of creating a clay pot at the Sheldon Art Studio at the Dietrich Theater, a class for adults with special needs from St. Joseph Center's Adult Day Services.

More Than The Movies Margie Young