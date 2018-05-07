More Than Movies: Come to ‘Touch a Truck’ at the Dietrich

You will not want to miss the Dietrich Theater’s first Touch a Truck event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 19 at beautiful Lazybrook Park just east of Tunkhannock on Route 6. Only $5 per person to get up close and personal with all kinds of vehicles. The first 100 children will receive a free fireman’s or builder’s hat. All proceeds help support free and low-cost programming for children at the Dietrich Theater.

Rain or shine, Touch a Truck invites youngsters and those who are young at heart. Bring your child or grandchild to actually climb into all kinds of vehicles, talk to their drivers, and perhaps honk the horn. A wide variety of trucks and vehicles will be at Touch a Truck. Come see a tractor, a backhoe, garbage truck, a stone truck, a tractor trailer with excavator, a fire truck, and State Police SUV, a bucket truck/cherry picker. Also present will be an emergency response vehicle, a golf cart, and an ambulance — more than 20 trucks in all.

Plan to stay for a snack or lunch because food trucks will be there, too. These favorites will be there: Ma Greenley’s BBQ, Taste Time to Love Us, Manning’s Ice Cream, Muncheez, Southwest Savory, and Murray’s Coffee Shack.

The Dietrich Theater Fundraising Committee has done a fantastic job of organizing this event and members will be there to greet you at Touch a Truck, making sure all goes smoothly.

Two more special events at the Dietrich Theater coming up in May – both free – are a Mother’s Day concert and an Open Mic featuring our Warrior Writers.

The Madison String Quartet returns for the second year in a row, offering a free concert with a suggested $10 donation at 3 p.m. Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 13. One of the fans of the Madison String Quartet compares its interpretation of music to the magical interpretations of conductor Gustavo Dudamel who has made classical music so accessible and appealing to a wide audience. To reserve seats, call 570-996-1500.

The renowned Madison String Quartet, composed of First Violinist Evelyn Estava, Violinist Rebecca Harris-Lee, Violinist/Violist Michael A.Vagliano and Cellist Gerall Hieser, will play works of Mozart, Turina, and Schubert. Last year, our audience was enchanted by their performance. Everyone will have a chance to meet them at a reception following the concert.

Finally, help us honor our military veterans at our Open Mic at 7 p.m. May 2. Our Dietrich group of Warrior Writers will be the featured performance, reading their own written accounts of their experience in the military culture. Warrior Writers meetings at the Dietrich Theater are free, sponsored by Highmark. Open Mic is free and always begins with the opportunity for poets, musicians, storytellers, comedians and others to hone their presentations before a live audience. A special, invited performance follows. Just in time for Memorial Day, it will be Warrior Writers who will share their writings.

Will we see you at the Dietrich soon? Will we see you often? We hope so, because we do it all for you.

Young https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Margie-Young.jpg Young