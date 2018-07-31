More than the movies: River Day was smashing success

Young -

Why did the engineer stop the train right at the Riverside Park pavilion on River Day in Tunkhannock? I didn’t find out until later that day that he stopped the train to get ice cream. And why not? Kool Kow Cabin Creamery was there with multiple flavors, glad to serve an ice cream cone to the engineer.

Why was Rebecca Lesko able to bring raptors to River Day this year? Because the weather was comfortably cool, she could bring a barred-owl and a red tailed hawk. Visitors could learn all about them and see them up close.

How many people attended River Day this year? We estimate between 850 and 900, based on the number of cars and brochures distributed.

How many kayaks and canoes paddled the River Float? “A lot!,” according to Endless Mountains Outfitters and Susquehanna Kayak and Canoe Rentals.

What new children’s activity made many young ones happy? Rock Painting by the Kitson Arts Alliance. We hope this activity will continue next year.

What organization passed out biodegradable drinking straws? The Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program. Plastic pollution is all over the news these days with pictures of islands of plastic in our oceans. This issue hits close to home for the Dietrich Theater. We are in the process of looking into switching to biodegradable straws as everyone should.

Who was at River Day to bring snakes and reptiles for all to see? Rick Koval, of course. The presentation tent was full for his presentation. We always learn so much from Rick, a frequent presenter and friend of the Dietrich.

Last question: What is coming up at the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater? National Theatre Live returns at 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 12 and 19 with one of its most acclaimed performances of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.” Luke Treadaway is the actor who plays a 15-year-old boy on the autism spectrum. The play, based on the novel of the same name, explores his navigation of the often puzzling world around him. At the Aug. 12 filmed performance, Chris Norton of WVIA will introduce the play and attendees may win a Great American Read T-Shirt. The novel “Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” is one of the books featured in the PBS Great American Read.

All folk music fans will want to attend Gathering of Singer/Songwriters at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22. Lorne Clark and Tom Flannery share their original folk songs and musicianship, but they also share their sparring banter, always amusing and in good fun. This year, they will be joined by Bret Alexander, another singer/songwriter, once of the rock band, The Badlees. Hannah Bingman will complete the line-up with her own original songs and distinct style. The evening is free with donations encouraged.

Come to the Dietrich for blockbuster movies on four screens. And come to the Dietrich for the best theatre on the London stage and the best folk music in NEPA.

We hope we will we see you soon. And often.

Reach the Abington Journal newsroom at 570-587-1148 or by email at news@theabingtonjournal.com

